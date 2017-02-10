Child Obesity Stagnant In South Dakota After 2 Decades

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Department of Health is claiming success in fighting childhood obesity despite numbers that show an unchanged percentage since it began tracking the rate nearly two decades ago.

The Rapid City Journal reports the department announced Tuesday that 32.1 percent of South Dakota children ages 5 to 19 years were either overweight or obese during 2015 to 2016 school year. The results are compared to the previous year of 32.2 percent.

A state official says the fact that the rate isn’t rising is good news, despite missing its goal of reducing the proportion of obese children in South Dakota by 15 percent in 2010.

The department now aims to reduce the proportion of obese children in the state by 14 percent in 2020.

South Dakota began tracking child obesity during the 1999 to 2000 school year.