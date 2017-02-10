Claims By Dr. Jonathon Cohen’s Defense Disputed By State’s Attorney

by Jack Eble

Dr. Jonathon Cohen had all 21 charges, including human trafficking and child pornography, were dropped this week.

However, both sides are still arguing the case.

In a statement, Dr. Cohen’s defense attorney, Michael Butler, claims Cohen was a victim of a blackmail and extortion scheme.

Butler says his client’s accuser, a female who claimed to be 16 years old, set him up.

The defense says she sent text messages to an accomplice regarding Dr. Cohen’s wealth and asking the accomplice if she should blackmail him.

Dr. Cohen’s lawyers also say she’s been arrested by the Atlanta Police Department after a man in that area told police she extorted two other men and mentioned an ongoing case in Sioux Falls.

Dr. Cohen’s defense also alleges that the victim gave Cohen a fake name and birth date.

They claim a fingerprint database found she is actually 18 years old.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, Aaron McGowan, however, disputed these claims.

He says her age of 16 was confirmed by her father and that her birthday matched a juvenile runaway reported in Fulton County, Georgia.

They also dispute the defenses claims based on a lack of law enforcement evidence and no complaints of blackmail.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed they have information regarding this case.

However, they cannot release her name or date of birth because they say she is a juvenile.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office said the charges against Dr. Coehn were dropped because they couldn’t get in contact with a key out of state witness.

They say they will continue to investigate the case and charges could be brought up again in the future.