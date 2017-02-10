Coyotes Keep Pace With Jacks In Summit

USD wins big at Fort Wayne to stay 1 back in Summit League race

by Mark Ovenden

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–South Dakota freshman guard Ciara Duffy scored 21 points and senior center Abigail tallied her first career double-double with 20 points and 10 boards as the Coyotes defeated Fort Wayne 82-55 inside the Gates Sports Center on Thursday.

The Coyotes (20-5, 9-3 Summit League) reach 20 victories for the third consecutive season and the fifth time in nine years at the NCAA Division I level.

“We did a nice job of both attacking the rim and finding some post touches,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We have done a lot of dribble penetration this year and tonight we made a concerted effort to swing the ball and get the offense moving off the pass. We scored quite a few points in the paint by attacking, swinging, re-attacking and scoring in the post.”

South Dakota opened the game with an 18-6 run in the first five minutes with 11 points from Fogg. The Coyotes never trailed and used a series of small runs to build onto the lead, reaching as much as a 28-point advantage with 2:25 remaining.

The Coyotes put four players into double figures. Duffy was a point shy of her career high with 21 points on 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) shooting. Fogg grabbed her 10th rebound at the beginning of the fourth quarter to notch her first career double-double with 20 points on 8-of-10 (80 percent) shooting. She also had three assists and a block. Sophomore guard Jaycee Bradley reached double-digits for the second straight game with all 13 points coming in the second half. She shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field with three made triples. Junior center Kate Liveringhouse added 12 points off the bench.

Fort Wayne (4-20, 1-10) was led by freshman guard Anna Lappenkuper’s career high 15 points. Both Peyton Fallis and KeShyra McCarver added nine points off the bench.

South Dakota shot above 60 percent for the first time this season, making 35-of-56 from the field for 62.5 percent. Coincidentally, the last time the Coyotes shot above 60 percent in a game was last season at Fort Wayne. 46 of South Dakota’s 82 points came in the paint.

It was the sixth game of the season decided by more than 20 points and the Coyotes complete the sweep of Fort Wayne by an average 27.5 points.

The Coyotes return home to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for a pair of games next week. South Dakota hosts Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Omaha at 1 p.m. Saturday.