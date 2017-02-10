Ex-state’s Attorney Pleads Guilty For Tax Evasion In SD

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A former state’s attorney for Bennett County has pleaded guilty to evading federal business taxes.

Forty-eight-year-old Kenneth Orrock, of Rapid City, appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge Friday after he was charged last month for failing to collect and pay taxes for his private security company, Black Hills Patrol, in 2015.

A plea deal signed by Orrock says he has agreed to pay the IRS more than $280,000 in restitution. He is facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Orrock’s attorney was not immediately available for comment Friday.

Court documents say Orrock didn’t pay more than $17,000 in employees’ taxes, including federal income tax and Social Security, even after he collected taxes from his employees.

Orrock’s sentencing date has not been set.