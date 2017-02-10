Fitness Friday: “Wine Down Yoga” at CPMFitness

by Sarah Blakely

Get it? “Wine Down” Yoga? It’s the best place to wind down and relax after a long week with some rejuvenating yoga and a glass of wine (or two!) with friends old and new.

Chris and Annie Mello, owners and trainers at CPMFitness, will lead a group yoga session Friday, February 10 at the downtown CPM location at 111 Main Ave. Chris says although they offer different types of yoga classes, either strength training or relaxing, this class will be lighter for relaxation. It costs just $10 to get in, and you’re free to bring your own wine if you want.

Watch the video above to see some of the yoga moves, or “asanas,” you’ll learn!

For more information about CPMFitness, click here.