Gym Fire Forces Students To Evacuate South Dakota School

by Adel Toay

SISSETON, S.D. (AP) – A fire in the school gym has forced hundreds of students to evacuate an elementary school in northeastern South Dakota.

The fire broke out Friday morning in the gymnasium at Westside Elementary School in Sisseton.

District Superintendent Wally Leipart tells KWAT Radio the fire was in a mechanical room of the building.

Leipart says the cause of the fire is still being determined but it was accidental. He says students and staff evacuated the building and walked to a nearby church.

About 500 students attend class in the kindergarten-through-fifth-grade school. No one was hurt.

The building is being inspected. The superintendent says there will be no school for elementary students Monday, but he’s unsure when classes will resume.