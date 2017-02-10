Huron Police Searching For Suspect In Gas Station Theft

Masked suspect allegedly steals money from cash register

by Kelsie Passolt

Huron police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole money from a gas station cash register.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Freedom Valu Center. Police say a male wearing a white coat with a black facemask came into the store. A witness told police they saw the suspect lean over the cash register while the clerk was in the back of the store. The suspect opened the register, took money out of it and closed the register before the clerk returned. It’s unclear how much money was stolen. Police say the witness was outside of the store and walked by the door as the suspect took money from the register. The witness then called police.

Police have released pictures and surveillance videos of the suspect.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call (605)353-8550.