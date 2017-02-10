Iowa Man Who Crashed Into School Bus Gets 10 Years In Prison

by Adel Toay

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) – An eastern Iowa man accused of running his sport utility vehicle into a school bus has been given 10 years in prison.

Monte Klink, of Arlington, was sentenced Wednesday in Manchester. He’d pleaded guilty to two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one of second-offense operating while intoxicated.

Authorities say Klink was high on methamphetamine when he hit the bus near Manchester on Oct. 1, 2015. All 32 students on board were treated for mostly minor injuries; two were seriously hurt.

His attorney has said Klink tried to withdraw two of his pleas because he was unaware he couldn’t be given a suspended sentence if he were convicted of serious injury by vehicle. The judge ruled that Klink had filed his motion to withdraw after the 45-day limit expired.