Morning House Fire Still Under Investigation

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – At 8 a.m. on Friday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on N. Sherman Avenue.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival and they responded with five fire trucks, one support vehicle, and 23 firefighters.

Fire crews were assisted by Sioux Falls Police and Paramedics Plus ambulance. Xcel Energy, and MidAmerican Energy crews were also at the scene.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding residents to check their smoke alarm batteries.