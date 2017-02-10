Not Guilty Pleas Entered In Rapid City Motel Homicide

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man charged with a fatal beating at a Rapid City motel has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Clifford Gilbert is accused of using a walking stick to violently beat Robert Smith at the Stardust Motel Dec. 27. Prosecutors say Gilbert then used his fists and feet to deliver the fatal blows while the 61-year-old victim was on the floor.

Court documents say Gilbert told investigators he “snapped” in anger while he was in a motel room with Smith and a woman.

The Rapid City Journal says Gilbert entered the not guilty pleas to second-degree murder and an alternate charge of first-degree manslaughter in 7th Circuit Court Thursday.

