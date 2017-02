Olympic Trials Helped Kastigar

Kastigar shines at NSIC championships Wednesday

by Mark Ovenden

Aberdeen native and Northern swimmer Hannah Kastigar had a big day in the pool Wednesday in Rochester, MN at the NSIC Championships. She won both the 400 Individual Medley and the 100 Butterfly. Hannah competed at the Olympic Trials in Omaha last summer and says the training for that with former Olympians really made a big difference in her performance.