Police Are Investigating An Early Morning Car Fire

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police were called to the area of N. Marion and W. Madison St. at 3 a.m. Friday morning to a report of a car on fire. Police are still investigating the fire that fully engulfed one car and impacted two other cars.

Police have not ruled out arson as the possible cause for the fire.

In the last week alone Sioux Falls Police have responded to three separate car fires.

KDLT News will have more information as it becomes available.