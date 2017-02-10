Great Bear Expects Business As Usual Despite Record Breaking Temps

by Kole Fehling

SIOUX FALLS – When it comes to 50 degree temperatures, you may not think to go skiing or tubing.

In addition, with the record high temperatures we’ve had today, it may be difficult to find a whole lot of snow. However, at Great Bear Recreation Park they have all the snow you need even while you get to enjoy the record warm temperatures.

Dan Grider, who is the General Manager at Great Bear, tells us believe it or not, the warmer temperatures are actually better for business than if it were extremely cold outside. If it becomes too cold outside, it becomes dangerous for the visitors and staff members. While we will more than likely see people in shorts and t-shirts over the weekend, Dan still expects a couple thousand people to enjoy Great Bear over the weekend.

Dan says, “You know obviously this is kind of unusual for us you know we’re not gonna loose a whole lot of snow here in the next couple of days. And you know it’s kind of Spring. It’s the end of February. People may not see snow in their backyard, but we’ve got a lot of snow here.”

If you think the conditions may not be right for skiing or tubing, you can actually check out the conditions at the park. Simply go to their website at GreatBearPark.com to get a view of the slopes on their live webcam.