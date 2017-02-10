Rotert, Jacks Love Being In Big 12

SDSU wrestlers enjoying the new level of competition

by Mark Ovenden

The SDSU wrestlers are in Morgantown, WV Thursday night to take on the Mountaineers. The 16th-ranked Jackrabbits are coming off that incredible 20-19 win over Oklahoma last Friday night at Frost Arena. Spearfish native Nate Rotert had a major decision that kept their chances to win alive going to the final match which Seth Gross won with a pin. Rotert is loving the fact that the Jacks are wrestling the highest level of competition on a regular basis as members of the Big 12.