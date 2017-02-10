Rotert, Jacks Love Being In Big 12
SDSU wrestlers enjoying the new level of competition
The SDSU wrestlers are in Morgantown, WV Thursday night to take on the Mountaineers. The 16th-ranked Jackrabbits are coming off that incredible 20-19 win over Oklahoma last Friday night at Frost Arena. Spearfish native Nate Rotert had a major decision that kept their chances to win alive going to the final match which Seth Gross won with a pin. Rotert is loving the fact that the Jacks are wrestling the highest level of competition on a regular basis as members of the Big 12.