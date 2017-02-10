SDSO Welcomes Ben Folds To Sioux Falls

by Ahtra Elnashar

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is excited to welcome Ben Folds to Sioux Falls for an evening of Folds’ famous “chamber rock” on Saturday, February 11 at the Washington Pavilion.

Chad Hutchinson, SDSO’s assistant conductor, said the orchestra was given the music for the performance ahead of time and will only have two hours to rehearse with Folds when he arrives in Sioux Falls on Friday. Hutchinson says the audience should expect to hear some of Folds’ classics like “Brick,” “Landed” and “The Luckiest” as well as some new music off of his new album.

Jake Windish from SDSO says they’re happy to bring Folds back to Sioux Falls to perform for the first time since 2004.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. There are a limited number of tickets left, to purchase them click here.

Ben Folds started with an alternative group called Ben Folds Five in 1994. They released hit songs like “Brick” and “Battle of Who Could Care Less.” He branched out on his own in 2001, releasing his first solo album, called “Rockin’ the Suburbs.” Folds was also featured as a judge on NBC’s “The Sing-Off.” Last year, he wrote a classically-based album called “So Close.”

To learn more about SDSO and their upcoming events, click here.