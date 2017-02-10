All Sioux Falls Outdoor Ice Rinks Closing For Season
SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces that due to current conditions and extended warm weather forecast, all six public outdoor ice skating rinks and warming houses will close for the season on Friday, February 10, 2017.
The locations of these facilities are:
Campus Park
26th Street and Summit Avenue
Frank Olson Park
16th Street and Grandview Avenue
McKennan Park
21st Street and Third Avenue
Memorial Park
26th Street and Sertoma Avenue
Sherman Park
15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue
Tuthill Park
South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229