All Sioux Falls Outdoor Ice Rinks Closing For Season

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces that due to current conditions and extended warm weather forecast, all six public outdoor ice skating rinks and warming houses will close for the season on Friday, February 10, 2017.

The locations of these facilities are:

Campus Park
26th Street and Summit Avenue

Frank Olson Park
16th Street and Grandview Avenue

McKennan Park
21st Street and Third Avenue
Memorial Park
26th Street and Sertoma Avenue

Sherman Park
15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue

Tuthill Park
South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229

