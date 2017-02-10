All Sioux Falls Outdoor Ice Rinks Closing For Season

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces that due to current conditions and extended warm weather forecast, all six public outdoor ice skating rinks and warming houses will close for the season on Friday, February 10, 2017.

The locations of these facilities are:

Campus Park

26th Street and Summit Avenue

Frank Olson Park

16th Street and Grandview Avenue

McKennan Park

21st Street and Third Avenue

Memorial Park

26th Street and Sertoma Avenue

Sherman Park

15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue

Tuthill Park

South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229