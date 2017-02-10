Sioux Falls Police Rule Small Apartment Fire Arson

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS -Sioux Falls Police say a small fire was set intentionally in the hallway of a Sioux Falls apartment complex.

Around 8 p.m., a resident living in the apartment complex near Lowell Avenue near 11th Street heard the fire alarm go off and looked outside their door. They saw a small fire in front of a door across from their apartment. The resident knocked on the other person’s door to notify them, then both helped to put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

Police say items including a table and chair had been set on fire.