Team Effort Saves & Makes Mitchell Gymnastics A Dynasty

Kernels Have Won Last Three AA State Titles

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — Before seeing Mitchell gymnastics, you’ll probably hear from their faithful following.

“It means a lot to me that everyone’s here supporting us and just helping us and wanting us to do our best.” Mitchell Sophomore Maria Krall says.

That support not only lifts the gymnasts, eight years ago, it saved the entire program.

“We had won two state titles and they called me in and said they were going to cut gymnastics because they were adding competitive cheer and dance and didn’t have the budget for it. And so we got the parents together and we fundraised money. We kind of talked to the school and decided to donate at least half the cost of the program and we’ve been doing that ever since.” Mitchell Gymnastics Coach Audra Rew says.

It allowed the kids to pass on the tradition of Kernel gymnastics.

“My seventh grade year I had really good seniors that pushed me and taught me everything. And then I started coaching the little girls in 8th grade.” Krall says.

Helping them to three straight team titles.

“There’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears over the years. Those parents really worked hard, the kids worked hard. We had a terrible facility we were practicing in and now things have changed.” Rew says.

And making Kernel gymnastics a fixture at home and statewide.