Thursday HS Basketball Recap

Western Christian rallies at SFC, OG and Roosevelt split at Pentagon

by Mark Ovenden

The Wolfpack from Western Christian trailed 39-31 at half-time at SF Christian Thursday night. But they showed why they are the top-ranked team in Class 2-A in Iowa by roaring back to win 79-68 as Jesse Jansma led the way with 25 points.

At the Sanford Pentagon the top-ranked O’Gorman boys got 14 from Matt Cartwright and beat winless Roosevelt 56-31. In the girls game it was the Riders who prevailed over the Knights 42-36.