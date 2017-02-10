Yankton Parole Violator Charged With Aggravated Assault On An Officer After Car Chase

by Sarah Blakely

YANKTON, S.D.–A Yankton parole absconder has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault on an officer, after a car chase crossed state lines.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday. The driver, James Lee Colman of Yankton, fled from the Yankton Police Department and was stopped in Lynch, Nebraska with police use of spike strips. Colman was charged with multiple felonies including aggravated eluding, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance. His passenger, Jarvis Bason of Sioux Falls, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

This incident included the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Highway Patrol, Cedar County Sheriff’s Officer, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

