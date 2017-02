Augie, Aberdeen Central Win In Wrestling

Vikes down Dragons, Eagles double up on Tigers

by Mark Ovenden

The Augustana wrestlers didn’t have to make a dramatic comeback to win their match Friday night at the Elmen Center. They dominated the visiting Moorhead State Dragons 32-9 and will face Mankato on Saturday.

As for the Golden Eagles of Aberdeen Central, Daymon Steuck and Victor Padilla got early pins and they went on to beat Huron 48-24 at the Civic Arena.