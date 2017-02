Duehr Excited To Play Stampede Saturday

Sioux Falls native pumped to play at Premier Center Saturday

by Mark Ovenden

Walker Duehr grew up in Sioux Falls, but he now plays for the Chicago Steel of the USHL. So Saturday’s game with the team he grew up watching in front of friends and family takes on extra meaning. It would make the trip even more meaningful to beat the hometown Stampede for Duehr who’s cousin Zeb Knutson was a standout for the Herd. He will join Zeb next year as college teammates in Mankato.