Garretson Says “Thank You” to Past, Present, Future Military

Special "Military Appreciation Night" t-shirts were sold for Friday's game

by Anndrea Anderson

Garretson’s double header against Howard Friday night started as most basketball games usually do. That is, until the National Anthem ended.

It was at that time, most in the audience sat.

Except for a select few: those who have served.

Applause rang out for the few who were standing, as Garretson’s way of saying “Thank You” to members of the military.

“Currently less than 1 percent of people worldwide wear a uniform whatsoever so its nice when the people of the community come out and show their support on military appreciation night like this,” said Army National Guard Sgt. Brent LaFortune.

It was a tribute to service members past, present, and future.

“It feels good,” said Army National Guard Combat Medic Matthew Hulscher. “Especially for the older the people that are in longer. I just joined and I’m getting this much recognition, but the people who have been in longer deserve much more recognition than I should ever get.”

Hulscher is part of Garretson High School’s class of 2016. He just returned from basic training last month.

“It’s a great sacrifice that they make,” said Military Appreciation Night organizer Heidi Fink. “A lot of them leave as soon as they graduate high school so it’s a very selfless act that they do.”

Fink’s son Wyatt, a 2015 Garretson graduate, is currently serving overseas. And once she graduates, his younger sister Erynn will also be trading in one proud uniform for another.

“I’ve never met anyone that said they regret wearing a uniform. It’s very honoring, especially past soldiers thinking of what they’ve fought for and what they’ve done in the past. It really makes this uniform special,” said Sgt. LaFortune.

Special “Military Appreciation Night” t-shirts were sold for Friday’s game.

Proceeds will go to support both Garretson’s and Howard’s American Legions.