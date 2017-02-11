Kastigar Dominates at NSIC Swimming/Diving Championships

Northern swimmer wins 5 events

by Mark Ovenden

Rochester, MN…Aberdeen native Hannah Kastigar who transferred back to Northern State is feeling pretty good about that Friday night. She finished 1st in 5 races (including relays) during the NSIC championships in Rochester, MN that concluded Friday night. She won the 100 and 200 Butterfly, 200 and 400 IM and was on the 800 FS relay team!

Emma Miller of Augustana won a pair of races (1,000 FS and 1,650 FS) for the Vikings who finished 5th. Hannah’s Wolves were 4th under the direction of her mother Elyse who is stepping away from the program.

Team Totals-NSIC Championships