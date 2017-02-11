Madison Wins 20th State Gymnastics Title

Bulldogs win 20th gymnastics title in 23 years

by Mark Ovenden

The Madison gymnastics team is used to winning state titles. They set a national record by winning 16 straight and Friday they made it 20 in 23 years scoring 139.825 points which was more than 2 points ahead of runner-up Deuel with 136.65. Jenni Giles won the floor, vault and balance beam while also taking the all-around with 37.375 points in Aberdeen. Head coach Maridee Dossett who also won championships as a gymnast for the Bulldogs says it never gets old. The individual competition is Saturday.