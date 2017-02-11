Nilsen Goes Even Higher For USD

USD freshman has monster vault Friday in Arkansas

by Mark Ovenden

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.–South Dakota freshman Chris Nilsen cleared a new NCAA-leading height of 18 feet, 8 ¼ inches to win the men’s invitational pole vault at the Tyson Invitational on Randal Tyson Track on Friday.

A native of Kansas City, Mo., Nilsen adds another four inches to his all-time personal best. His new height moves him to 11th in the world and ties BYU alum Victor Weirich as the top American this season.

Among Nilsen in 12-man invitational were 10 collegiates ranked in the top-21 of the NCAA. Nilsen clinched the victory at 18-0 ½ on his third attempt. He then went on to make a pair of personal bests of both 18-6 ½ and 18-8 ¼ without a miss. Nilsen improves his South Dakota program record for the fifth consecutive week.