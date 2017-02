Northern Sweeps Crookston At Barnett Center

Wolves get clean sweep after men go to OT to beat Crookston

by Mark Ovenden

The Northern men needed a little more work than normal, but they prevailed Friday night at the Barnett Center to beat Minnesota-Crookston in OT 85-80. Logan Doyle paced the Wolves attack with 23 points including a sweep reverse dunk!

Warner’s Miranda Ristau scored 26 points in 26 minutes in Northern’s 83-52 win in the women’s game.