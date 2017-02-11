Rapid City Regional Hospital Referring Mentally Ill Patients to Sheriff’s Office

This is the second major policy change recently made by the hospital that limits on the type of mental health care the hospital will provide

by Anndrea Anderson

http://www.regionalhealth.com/location/rapid-city-regional-hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Regional Hospital has announced that is no longer taking in certain types of mentally ill patients and will instead contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to take those individuals in to custody.

This is the second major policy change recently made by the hospital that limits on the type of mental health care the hospital will provide.

The decision has received criticism from local law enforcement officials, who say the policy change was made suddenly and without their input.

A letter sent to Rapid City police Chief Karl Jegeris in January says the hospital would no longer admit behavioral health patients, who don’t have acute medical needs to the main hospital when the Behavioral Health facility is at capacity. The change went into effect Feb. 1.