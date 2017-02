Watertown Wins “AA” Gymnastics Title

by Mark Ovenden

7th grader Myah Morris had a big day Friday, winning the beam and the all-around (38.325) to lead Watertown to the State “AA” gymnastics title in Aberdeen. For the victorious Arrows who had 146.65 points, it was their first team title since 2011, snapping a streak of three straight for the Mitchell Kernels who finished 2nd with 145.675 points. Morris will try to win the individual title on Saturday.