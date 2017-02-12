Dakota Wesleyan Women Pummel 2nd Ranked Concordia

Tigers Crush Bulldogs 75-53

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Dakota Wesleyan Tiger womens’ basketball team won’t win the GPAC regular season title, but they sent quite a message to the team that will.

The Tigers opened the game on a 12-0 run and went on to crush Concordia (NE) 75-53 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Sunday afternoon.

The 2nd ranked Bulldogs had entered with a 17-0 GPAC record and 22-1 overall record, but they held off DWU 85-82 on December 3rd in Nebraska. This day the Tigers held them to just 25% shooting, Sarah Carr led the Tigers with 14 points, Amber Bray added 12 and Rylie Osthus had 11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!