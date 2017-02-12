Dakota Wesleyan Women Pummel 2nd Ranked Concordia

Tigers Crush Bulldogs 75-53

by Zach Borg

Share This:

MITCHELL, S.D.  —  The Dakota Wesleyan Tiger womens’ basketball team won’t win the GPAC regular season title, but they sent quite a message to the team that will.

The Tigers opened the game on a 12-0 run and went on to crush Concordia (NE) 75-53 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Sunday afternoon.

The 2nd ranked Bulldogs had entered with a 17-0 GPAC record and 22-1 overall record, but they held off DWU 85-82 on December 3rd in Nebraska.  This day the Tigers held them to just 25% shooting,  Sarah Carr led the Tigers with 14 points, Amber Bray added 12 and Rylie Osthus had 11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Related Post

Mount Marty Women Pull Away From Dakota State
Coyotes Even A Bit Surprised By Success
USF Win Streak Snapped At Home
1st Place Jackrabbit Women Roll ORU

You Might Also Like