DWU CLASSIC: Chargers Charge Past Roncalli

Sioux Falls Christian Wins 86-52

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. –– A 35 point second quarter helped Sioux Falls Christian blow out Aberdeen Roncalli 86-52 at the DWU Culvers Classic on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell in boys’ prep basketball action.

Lee Vande Kamp led the Chargers with 17 points. DeJay Fykstra added 15, Koln Oppold had 13, Gavin Schipper had 11 and Lincoln Unruh had 10.

Gus Reede led Roncalli with 15.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!