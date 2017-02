DWU CLASSIC: Dell Rapids & Rentz Beat Buzzer And Cavaliers!

Quarriers Win 53-51 Thriller

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — Carson Rentz hit a three at the buzzer to give Dell Rapids a 53-51 win over St. Thomas More at the DWU Culvers Classic in Mitchell on Saturday afternoon in boys’ prep basketball action.

Jeffrey Schuch and Austin Ellingson each led Dells with 10 points a piece.

The Cavs Jake Satter led all scorers with 12 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!