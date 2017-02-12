DWU CLASSIC-Top Ranked Bridgewater-Emery Defeats 2nd Ranked Corsica-Stickney

Huskies Pull Away 70-50

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — In a battle of the top ranked teams in Class B, Bridgewater-Emery remained unbeaten thanks to a big fourth quarter. The Huskies outscored Corsica-Stickney 20-9 in the final frame to pull away for a 70-50 win at the DWU Culvers Classic in Mitchell on Saturday night in boys prep basketball action.

Jamin Arend of Bridgewater-Emery led all scorers with 26 points. Sawyer Schultz scored 16 points and Sam Arend added 15.

Hunter Johnson led the Jaguars with 15 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!