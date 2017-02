DWU CLASSIC-White River Edges Sully Buttes

White River Wins 50-47

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — White River won a 50-47 thriller over Sully Buttes at the DWU Culvers Classic on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell in boys’ prep basketball action.

Camren Folkers led White River with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Jadice Morrison added 14 points. Sully Buttes Lincoln Jordre led all scorers with 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

