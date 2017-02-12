Giles & Huneke Win All-Around Gymnastics Titles

State Gymnastics Concludes

by Zach Borg

ABERDEEN, S.D. — For the 5th straight year, Madison’s Jenni Giles is the Class A All-Around State Gymnastics Champion.

Giles won the floor (9.525) and vault (9.300) to score a 36.875 overall. It was good enough to hold off Deuel’s Morgan Kwasniewski who took hom the beam (9.475) and bars championships (9.150).

In AA, Rapid City Stevens’ Jordyn Huneke won the bars with a 9.775 and went on to take the All-Around champion with a score of 38.475. Watertown’s Myah Morris finished second in the All-Around and took the vault with a 9.725. Yankton’s Payton Steffensen won the floor exercise (9.600) and O’Gorman’s Lizzie Miller won the beam (9.575).

ALL-AROUND STANDINGS

CLASS A

1. JENNI GILES (36.875)

2. MORGAN KWASNIEWSKI (36.825)

3. JOCELYN KROUSE (36.150)

4. SHANIA SCHWEBACH (35.275)

5. SIMON PAIGE (35.075)

CLASS AA

1. JORDYN HUNEKE (38.475)

2. MYAH MORRIS (37.950)

3. PAYTON STEFFENSEN (37.550)

4. LIZZIE MILLER (36.525)

5. MARIA KRALL(36.175)