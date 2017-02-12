Mankato Muscles Up To Hand Augie First NSIC Loss

Viking Wrestlers Lose 21-15

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana wrestling dropped a close dual to Minnesota State on Saturday afternoon, falling 21-16. The Vikings moved to 12-6 (6-1 NSIC) on the season and dropped their first NSIC dual of the season.

Brandon Carroll (125) got the dual started with an exciting win against Andrew McFall. Carroll trailed 4-1 entering the third period, before getting a takedown and a four-point and two-point nearfall late in the period to steal an 11-4 decision.

The Mavericks would go on to win the next three matches at 133, 141 and 149, before Tyler Nation (157) got the Vikings back on track. Nation secured a decision in overtime by scoring a reversal and a four-point nearfall against Dylan Herman.

Mitch Rechtzigel (165) took it to Zach Johnston securing an 11-5 decision to the dual to a 12-9 Mavericks lead. Rechtzigel has turned it up in the month of February with five consecutive wins this month.

The most exciting match of the dual came at 174 pounds where Lukas Poloncic was pitted against Adam Cooling the No. 3 ranked wrestling in Division II at the weight class. Poloncic was down 4-2 entering the third period and chose down. Poloncic earned an escape to pull within one point of Cooling. Poloncic scored a take down with under 45 seconds left in the match and rode out Cooling to score the upset victory and tying the dual at 12-12.

Michael Lowman picked up a major decision at 285 pounds, but the Mavericks scored victories at 184 and 197 to secure the dual victory.

The Vikings will conclude the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 16 hosting No. 1 St. Cloud State. The match will be held in the Elmen Center at 7 p.m.

Minnesota State 21, Augustana 16

125: Brandon Carroll (AUSD) over Andrew McFall (MSM) (Dec 11-4)

133: Paul Selman (MSM) over Brandon Charbonneau (AUSD) (Dec 12-6)

141: Louie Sanders (MSM) over Oscar Ramirez Jr. (AUSD) (Fall 8:22)

149: Daniel Close (MSM) over Colin Ayers (AUSD) (Dec 5-1)

157: Tyler Nation (AUSD) over Dylan Herman (MSM) (TB-1 7-2)

165: Mitch Rechtzigel (AUSD) over Zach Johnston (MSM) (Dec 11-5)

174: Lukas Poloncic (AUSD) over Adam Cooling (MSM) (Dec 5-4)

184: Corey Abernathy (MSM) over Aero Amo (AUSD) (Dec 11-5)

197: Matt Blome (MSM) over Ben Goodwin (AUSD) (Fall 2:32)

285: Michael Lowman (AUSD) over Chris Zimmer (MSM) (MD 10-2)