Nine Year Old Celebrates Birthday by Giving Back To Local Charities

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Molly Johnson had one wish for her 9th birthday: to give back to those who need it the most. However, she’s had the same wish every year, but the only difference is the charities.

“It will kind of like share God’s news; it’s a good thing to do. It’s I don’t know it’s just fun, “says Molly.

Each birthday Molly throws a “give back” party, picks a charity to donate the gifts to, and invites her classmates and Saturday was no different. She says giving rather than receiving is what makes her happy.

“I feel pretty good about myself I just feel like hey, yeah that was really good,” says Molly.

Molly isn’t the only one happy, her mother Jeannie says it brings a smile to her face to see that her daughter is continuing something her son did as well.

It feels good to have these kids think outside themselves and you know we are very fortunate and there are other people in greater need than we are. So this is a way you can help celebrate life by helping brighten someone else’s life, “says Jeannie.

And the Johnson’s brightened the life of kids at LifeScape with gift cards and other gifts. Jeannie says she hopes others will do the same.

“If we need something we can go out and buy it, but not everyone is in that same position. So if we can help make someone else’s life a little bit better through birthday parties that’s an easy thing to do, “says Jeannie.

Molly has also donated her gifts from previous “give back” parties to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, and St. Baldricks Foundation.