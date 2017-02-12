Scoreboard Saturday, February 11th

Scores For Saturday, February 11, 2017

by Zach Borg

USHL
Chicago 2, Stampede 1 (*Final in OT)

NBA D-League
Rio Grande Valley 122, Skyforce 108

Mens’ College Basketball
USD 91, SDSU 89

Wayne State 80, Sioux Falls 68

Bemidji State 63, Northern State 59

Augustana 97, SMSU 79

Northwestern 83, Midland 81

Hastings 100, Mount Marty 96

Viterbo 92, Presentation 89

Valley City State 90, Dakota State 75

Womens’ College Basketball
IUPUI 64, SDSU 59

Wayne State 67, Sioux Falls 57

Augustana 68, SMSU 57

Northern State 76, Bemidji State 55

Mount Marty 61, Hastings 57

Northwestern 90, Midland 50

Dordt 87, College of Saint Mary 62

Presentation 67, Viterbo 62

Valley City State 69, Dakota State 59

College Wrestling
MSU-Mankato 21, Augustana 15

MSU-Moorhead 23, SMSU 13

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 63, Burke/South Central 43

Beresford 61, Gayville-Volin 22

Bison 64, New Underwood 26

Clark/Willow Lake 71, Flandreau 66

Colome 66, Menno 40

Dakota Valley 83, Little Wound 62

Eureka/Bowdle 70, Wakpala 25

Gregory 60, Jones County 38

Harrisburg 60, Sturgis Brown 50

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 70, Garretson 57

James Valley Christian 63, Estelline 29

Madison 72, Canton 59

McLaughlin 68, Crow Creek 66

Mobridge-Pollock 42, Groton Area 39

Philip 75, Dupree 56

Pierre 56, Yankton 48

Potter County 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Rapid City Christian 65, Newell 57

Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Rapid City Stevens 62

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Rapid City Central 41

Sioux Valley 96, Hamlin 62

St. Francis Indian 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73

Stanley County 61, Wall 53

Tea Area 75, Lennox 68

Timber Lake 78, Crazy Horse 77

Tri-Valley 61, Sisseton 36

Viborg-Hurley 64, Ethan 41

Watertown 58, Mitchell 46

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Aberdeen Christian 48

DWU Culver’s Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 70, Corsica/Stickney 50

Chamberlain 52, Langford 47

Chester 75, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

Dell Rapids 53, St. Thomas More 51

Irene-Wakonda 56, DeSmet 52

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Pine Ridge 55

Sioux Falls Christian 86, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

White River 50, Sully Buttes 47

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 63, Brandon Valley 59

Burke/South Central 48, Alcester-Hudson 33

Castlewood 60, Arlington 17

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73, St. Francis Indian 60

Dakota Valley 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 57

Eureka/Bowdle 58, Wakpala 25

Faith 61, Mott-Regent, N.D. 28

Flandreau 61, Clark/Willow Lake 36

Groton Area 43, Mobridge-Pollock 30

Hamlin 69, Sioux Valley 39

Hanson 57, Corsica/Stickney 37

Harrisburg 69, Sturgis Brown 45

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 68, Garretson 44

Lennox 63, Tea Area 36

Lower Brule 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 59

Lyman 66, Wessington Springs 27

McLaughlin 62, Crow Creek 53

Menno 56, Colome 31

New Underwood 55, Bison 24

Newell 58, Rapid City Christian 24

Oelrichs 61, Edgemont 23

Philip 52, Dupree 16

Rapid City Central 64, Sioux Falls Washington 50

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Rapid City Stevens 42

St. Thomas More 51, Hill City 24

Todd County 75, Miller 67

Wall 58, Stanley County 41

White River 71, Bennett County 38

Wolsey-Wessington 71, Aberdeen Christian 34

Yankton 54, Pierre 44

Dakota Plains Invitational
Third Place
Marty Indian 66, Santee, Neb. 60

Warner Classic
Freeman 71, Ipswich 36

Herreid/Selby Area 47, Florence/Henry 45

Northwestern 64, Wilmot 49

Warner 52, Timber Lake 34

Waubay/Summit 45, Jones County 27

Waverly-South Shore 52, Highmore-Harrold 33

