Scoreboard Saturday, February 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, 2017
USHL
Chicago 2, Stampede 1 (*Final in OT)
NBA D-League
Rio Grande Valley 122, Skyforce 108
Mens’ College Basketball
USD 91, SDSU 89
Wayne State 80, Sioux Falls 68
Bemidji State 63, Northern State 59
Augustana 97, SMSU 79
Northwestern 83, Midland 81
Hastings 100, Mount Marty 96
Viterbo 92, Presentation 89
Valley City State 90, Dakota State 75
Womens’ College Basketball
IUPUI 64, SDSU 59
Wayne State 67, Sioux Falls 57
Augustana 68, SMSU 57
Northern State 76, Bemidji State 55
Mount Marty 61, Hastings 57
Northwestern 90, Midland 50
Dordt 87, College of Saint Mary 62
Presentation 67, Viterbo 62
Valley City State 69, Dakota State 59
College Wrestling
MSU-Mankato 21, Augustana 15
MSU-Moorhead 23, SMSU 13
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 63, Burke/South Central 43
Beresford 61, Gayville-Volin 22
Bison 64, New Underwood 26
Clark/Willow Lake 71, Flandreau 66
Colome 66, Menno 40
Dakota Valley 83, Little Wound 62
Eureka/Bowdle 70, Wakpala 25
Gregory 60, Jones County 38
Harrisburg 60, Sturgis Brown 50
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 70, Garretson 57
James Valley Christian 63, Estelline 29
Madison 72, Canton 59
McLaughlin 68, Crow Creek 66
Mobridge-Pollock 42, Groton Area 39
Philip 75, Dupree 56
Pierre 56, Yankton 48
Potter County 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Rapid City Christian 65, Newell 57
Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Rapid City Stevens 62
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Rapid City Central 41
Sioux Valley 96, Hamlin 62
St. Francis Indian 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73
Stanley County 61, Wall 53
Tea Area 75, Lennox 68
Timber Lake 78, Crazy Horse 77
Tri-Valley 61, Sisseton 36
Viborg-Hurley 64, Ethan 41
Watertown 58, Mitchell 46
Wolsey-Wessington 68, Aberdeen Christian 48
DWU Culver’s Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 70, Corsica/Stickney 50
Chamberlain 52, Langford 47
Chester 75, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Dell Rapids 53, St. Thomas More 51
Irene-Wakonda 56, DeSmet 52
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Pine Ridge 55
Sioux Falls Christian 86, Aberdeen Roncalli 52
White River 50, Sully Buttes 47
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 63, Brandon Valley 59
Burke/South Central 48, Alcester-Hudson 33
Castlewood 60, Arlington 17
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73, St. Francis Indian 60
Dakota Valley 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 57
Eureka/Bowdle 58, Wakpala 25
Faith 61, Mott-Regent, N.D. 28
Flandreau 61, Clark/Willow Lake 36
Groton Area 43, Mobridge-Pollock 30
Hamlin 69, Sioux Valley 39
Hanson 57, Corsica/Stickney 37
Harrisburg 69, Sturgis Brown 45
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 68, Garretson 44
Lennox 63, Tea Area 36
Lower Brule 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 59
Lyman 66, Wessington Springs 27
McLaughlin 62, Crow Creek 53
Menno 56, Colome 31
New Underwood 55, Bison 24
Newell 58, Rapid City Christian 24
Oelrichs 61, Edgemont 23
Philip 52, Dupree 16
Rapid City Central 64, Sioux Falls Washington 50
Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Rapid City Stevens 42
St. Thomas More 51, Hill City 24
Todd County 75, Miller 67
Wall 58, Stanley County 41
White River 71, Bennett County 38
Wolsey-Wessington 71, Aberdeen Christian 34
Yankton 54, Pierre 44
Dakota Plains Invitational
Third Place
Marty Indian 66, Santee, Neb. 60
Warner Classic
Freeman 71, Ipswich 36
Herreid/Selby Area 47, Florence/Henry 45
Northwestern 64, Wilmot 49
Warner 52, Timber Lake 34
Waubay/Summit 45, Jones County 27
Waverly-South Shore 52, Highmore-Harrold 33