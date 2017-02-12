Steel Stop Stampede In Overtime

Late Goals Cost Herd In 2-1 Loss

by Zach Borg

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede earned a point in of their most heartbreaking losses of the season before 6,764 fans at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. The Chicago Steel scored with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to top the Stampede 2-1. Sioux Falls led 1-0 in the third period, but the Steel scored with just 51 seconds remaining to tie the game and eventually force overtime. Lean Bergmann tallied the only goal for the Herd while Jeremy Swayman stopped 32 of 34 shots in goal as Sioux Falls now stands at 16-19-5 on the season.

After two scoreless periods, the Stampede broke through at 13:08 of the third period when Lean Bergmann recorded his fifth goal of the season. Alex Stevens brought the puck in front of Chicago goaltender Ales Stezka and wristed a shot that was stopped, but Bergmann was able to fight through the defense and get his stick on the rebound and beat Stezka under the right pads. It looked as though the Stampede may pull off the upset of the top team in the league, but the Steel had other plans as Jake Jaremko broke into the Herd zone and sent a pass to the right circle for Reggie Lutz who one-timed the puck past the glove side of Swayman to tie the game 1-1 and force overtime.

In the extra session, an apparent trip on the Chicago Steel went uncalled and neither team were able to score. With 1:41 remaining in overtime, Alex Stevens was flagged for boarding, putting Chicago on the power play. Right as it looked as though the Stampede would kill it off and force a shootout, a shot from the high slot off the stick of Graham Lillibridge snuck through the pads of Swayman and into the net with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Steel to the victory.

Chicago outshot the Herd 5-1 in the extra session and 34-26 on the night while going 1-for-4 on the power play. Sioux Falls finished the evening 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Stampede return to action Sunday afternoon with a 4:05 PM puck drop against the Sioux City Musketeers at the PREMIER Center. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a free Stampede license plate cover, compliments of Schoeneman’s. Fans can bring their skates and skate with their favorite Stampede players right after the game as well. Tickets are still available through the PREMIER Center Box Office.