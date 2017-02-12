Wayne State Spoils Sioux Falls Senior Night

Wildcats Sweep Basketball Doubleheader

by Zach Borg

WOMEN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite a double double of 22 points and 12 rebounds from Sam Knecht, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (18-6, 14-6 NSIC) dropped a 67-57 decision to Wayne State on Senior Day at the Stewart Center.

Prior to the game, USF recognized its seniors including Knecht, Madi Robson, Brooke Smith and Alyson Johnsen. With the loss USF dropped to 14-6 in the jumbled NSIC South, one game behind division leader Winona State.

Knecht, who recorded her 23rd career double double and 10th this season, made 10-of-16 field goals while adding five blocks and two assists. Knecht now has 60 games in double digits with 12 games with at least 20 points. In addition, she moved past 1,200 points for her career at 1,227, which moved her into 10th on USF’s all-time list.

However, she was the only player in double digits, although Johnsen had nine points and three steals. Madi Robson had seven points, three rebounds and a career-best 13 assists.

The Wildcats trailed early but took a 14-11 first quarter lead and held a 28-25 advantage at halftime. In the third quarter, they outscored USF, 18-13 and also had a 21-19 edge in the fourth quarter for a 67-57 win and a sweep of the regular season series.

Overall, the Cougars hit just 38.7 percent from the floor on 24-of-62 shooting. USF was 5-of-16 from three point range and 4-of-11 from the foul line. WSC, which won the rebound battle, 31-30, held the edge in field goal shooting at 53.3 percent (24-of-45) and a huge margin in free throws, 17-to-4. The Wildcats were led in scoring by Anna Martensen, who had 18 while Maggie Schulte added 16 along with eight rebounds.

Out of the gate, USF made its first three shots (Knecht, Jacey Huinker and Johnsen) for a 6-2 lead with 8:31 to play. The Wildcats answered with a 12-0 run for a 14-6 advantage (2:22). But USF scored five straight, including three from Johnsen, to draw within 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. USF scored eight straight points to open the second quarter and extend its run to 11-0 and a 19-14 lead at the 7:12 mark. However, the Wildcats closed on a 14-6 run to retake the lead at 28-25 at halftime.

In the opening two quarters, the Cougars were led by Knecht with nine points and Johnsen with eight. The Cougars were 11-of-31 from the field for 35.5 percent, including 2-of-7 from three point range. USF was just 1-of-2 from the foul line while WSC had six charity tosses (6-of-9). They were 11-of-21 for 52.4 percent. Overall, the Cougars had a 15-14 advantage in rebounds and registered three blocks, including two from Knecht.

The Wildcats took control of the game in the third quarter, opening with a 10-3 run to lead 38-28 at the 6:18 mark following two foul shots by Taylor Reiner. After Knecht scored two inside baskets and Robson dropped in a free throw, the Cougars had drawn within 38-33 with 4:51 to go in the quarter. A three pointer from Brooke Smith, who had seven in the game, pulled the Cougars within, 40-36 with 4:05 left. It would be as close as the Cougars would get the rest of the night. A lay-up from Martensen and foul shot by Schulte gave the Wildcats a 46-38 advantage at the third quarter break.

Early in the fourth quarter, WSC opened up a 53-40 lead after a pair of free throws from Martensen. With 7:05 to play, Knecht pulled USF within 53-42 (6:55) but each time USF tried to rally, the Wildcats had the answer. A lay-up from Martensen with 3:17 pushed the advantage to 61-46 and the issue was decided.

Next for USF will be a pair of road games on Feb. 17 and 18 at Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul.

MEN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (13-15, 9-11 NSIC) had three players in double figures but dropped an 80-68 decision to Wayne State (9-17, 7-13 NSIC) on Senior Day Saturday at the Stewart Center.

With the setback, the Cougars, which had a three-game winning streak against Wayne State halted with the setback, dropped to 13-15 overall and 9-11 in league play.

Prior to the start of the game, USF recognized and honored its six seniors include Mack Johnson of Roseville, Minn.; Clint Thomas of McCall, Idaho; Daniel Hurtt of Kansas City, Mo.; Kebu Johnson of Hopkins, Minn.; Cutler Finneman of St. Paul, Minn,; and Tyler Thielges of Lamoure, N.D.

Against the Wildcats, the Cougars were led in scoring by Daniel Hurtt with 20 points while Drew Guebert provided 15 and Mack Johnson 11. Hurtt, who reached 20 points for the fourth time this season and double digits for the 17th time, made 7-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-4 from three point range. He also collected four rebounds to help USF to a 33-21 edge on the boards. M. Johnson added 11 points with eight boards and four assists. He pushed his career total to 1,572 points for ninth on the USF scoring list, 17 behind Luther Hippe (1983-87) for eighth at 1,589. Junior point guard Zach Wessels contributed six points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The difference in the game tonight was WSC’s ability to make shots while USF’s offense had some struggles. The Wildcats hit 27-of-52 from the field for 51.9 percent, including a blistering 10-of-19 from three point range for 35.3 percent. At the foul line WSC also had the edge, making 16-of-19 for 84.2 percent while the Cougars converted 12-of-15 for 80 percent.

While the Cougars held the rebounding edge, shooting by WSC and its effective play in the paint (37-to-24 point advantage) plus conversion on points off turnovers (18-to-6 point edge) provided the difference. The Wildcats were led by Kendall Jacks with 17 points while Jordan Cornelius added 12.

USF built a 10-point early at 21-11 with 12 minutes to play. However, WSC closed the half on a 30-to-13 run to lead at the halftime break, 41-34. In the second half, the Wildcats outscored USF, 39-34, to pick up the win and take a split in the season series.

Hurtt helped propel the USF offense early with seven straight points and a 7-2 lead with 18:12 to play in the half. The Cougars were able to extend the lead to 14-5 after a pair of foul shots from Guebert. With Hurtt’s three pointer, the Cougars pushed the advantage to 21-11 with 11:49 to play.

WSC rallied and held the advantage over the final 11 plus minutes to play. A three-pointer by JJ Zumbrennen provided the Wildcats with a 25-23 lead as part of a 14-2 run. With 3:03 to play, Hurtt converted a lay-up to tie the game at 32. Over the final three minutes, WSC had a 9-2 run, including a three from Luke TerHark to take a 41-34 lead to halftime.

In the half, USF hit 53.6 percent from the field on 14-of-26 shooting. They were 3-of-9 from three point range but tried just three free throws. WSC was also 14-of-26 from the field but made 6-of-11 from three point range and 7-of-7 from the free throw line. USF was damaged by eight turnovers in the half while WSC had just four. In addition, the Wildcats owned a 19-12 edge in points on the paint and 12-4 margin in points off turnovers.

WSC increased their advantage to 11 at 48-37 when Jacks made a lay-up with 15:40 to play in the second half. USF tried to make runs at the visitors but were stymied by the Wildcats’ hot shooting. After Hurtt’s three-point play cut the deficit to 57-47 with 10:36 to play, WSC had five straight points, including a three by Cornelius as they took a 62-47 (9:09). With 3:58 left, USF drew within 74-65 on two foul shots by Kebu Johnson.

Once again, the Wildcats answered as Vance Janssen’s lay-up and two free throws along with two free throws from Brian Goodwin pushed the margin to 80-65 at the 2:58 mark. The only scoring over the final three minutes came from Hurtt’s final three at the Stewart Center with 34 seconds left on the clock.

USF will close the regular season with road games at Minnesota State on Friday at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 18, at Concordia-St. Paul with tip set for 6 p.m.