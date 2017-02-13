64-Year-Old Woman Killed In First Fire Fatality In Sioux Falls In More Than 3 Years

by Jill Johnson

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue believes smoking materials ignited the house fire that took the life of a 64-year-old woman over the weekend. Police say Karanne Kaye Miller was killed in the blaze; the first fire related fatality in the city in more than three years.

“When we got there, there was very little, actually no fire showing other than when guys got up to the front window, there was a little bit of orange showing through the front window,” said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Top.

While Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says there wasn’t a lot of flames coming from the mobile home on North 10th Street early Sunday morning, there was heavy smoke. They say heat is what kept them out of the house.

Top said, “It appeared to be an older mobile home, where there was a lot more wood paneling in there, so when you put in wood paneling and just modern furniture, any modern furniture today is just a lot more fuel, more fuel for the fire.”

Fire Rescue says with modern furniture and modern construction, they are seeing more flashovers, where entire rooms become engulfed in flames within 2 to 3 minutes.

“Modern furniture foam. There’s lots of poisons in that, super heavy smoke, lots of poisons in it, any any, a breath or two of that can either knock you out, and eventually it’s going to cause, it can be fatal,” said Top.

That means every second counts.

Top said, “Being warned or being alerted as early as possible is always key to getting out of a structure or any fire.”

As far as fire crews could tell, Miller didn’t have a smoke alarm. She was pronounced dead at the scene; her body found right inside the front door.

“That seems to be a recurring theme is that either the smoke alarms aren’t working, they’re in the wrong place or they’re just not there at all,” Top said.

Again, Fire Rescue believes the fire was started by smoking materials, which means anything from cigarettes and lighters to matches or an ashtray. They say they couldn’t narrow it down any further than that.

If you have any questions regarding smoke alarms, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue performs service calls free of charge.