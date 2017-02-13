“Your Best You” Development Series For Women

by Ahtra Elnashar

Sioux Falls Business and Professional Women is presenting a series of classes aimed at helping women live up to their potential in the workplace and in their personal lives.

The “Your Best You” series aims at helping women make more confident decisions and be more resilient through change at work. There are two more classes left in the five-part series, one is this Wednesday, February 15 called “Leadership is a Verb” which focuses on leadership development. The other will be on March 15 called “Power of No” which will educate women about how to say “no” to overwhelming requests and time-consuming obligations. Both classes will be held at Cherapa Place at noon.

The classes are open to the public and registration will be at the door for $15 per class.

Business and Professional Women’s mission is to “enhance the business and leadership potential of all women through networking, professional and personal development.” In addition to these classes, the organization offers memberships for women to connect with mentors, attend events and educational opportunities, among other benefits.

To learn more about Business and Professional Women and their classes, watch the video above or click here.