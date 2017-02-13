Burglary Suspect Left Trail Of Blood Leading To Arrest

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police arrested a 19-year-old from Sioux Falls for burglary charges after following a trail of blood leading to his home.

Early Friday morning Sioux Falls Police responded to an alarm at a business near 6th and Menlo Ave. When police arrived on scene there was a broken window and missing alcohol. There was blood found on both the smashed window and front door of the business. During the investigation police also found surveillance video of the suspect breaking in the window with a rifle around 3:30 a.m.

At around 6:30 a.m. later that morning police responded to a call of someone trying to kick the front door down of a home in the area of 11th and Euclid Ave. Residents living in the home called police after realizing someone was trying to kick their front door down.

During the investigation police found blood on the street outside of the home. Following the trail of blood, Police were led to the back of a house in the 800 block of W. 7th St.

As officers were speaking the woman who lived in the home a relative of hers came out. Police noticed a cut on his hand and that his clothing matched that of the suspect in the surveillance video from the business that was burglarized near 6th and Menlo. The suspect wasn’t willing to talk to police but police were able to find an Airsoft rifle used to break the window of the business and beer by the bridge on 11th and Covell Ave.

Tristen Brown, 19, from Sioux Falls was arrested for 1st degree burglary, 3rd degree burglary and intentional damage to property.