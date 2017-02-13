Canada’s Trudeau Lands In Washington To Meet With Trump

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a polar opposite to President Donald Trump in almost every way, has arrived in Washington keen to build a relationship that doesn’t threaten trade.

In the first face-to-face meeting with the new U.S. president, Trudeau will talk about free trade at the White House.

Trudeau and Trump will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workplace.

The prime minister’s plane landed at Dulles airport after heavy winds forced a change from Andrews Air Force base.

Trudeau, age 45, and Trump, age 70, have vastly different outlooks of the world.

