Coyotes Come Through In The Clutch Against Jackrabbits

USD Evens Season Series With 91-89 Win

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — For the second time this year the State-U men’s game produced nailbiting drama and a fantastic finish.

Which we can only hope would set the stage for a rubber game in the Summit League Tournament three weeks from now.

In any case, the Yotes avenged their 73-72 loss in Brookings on New Years eve yesterday, beating the Jacks 91-89 in front of a packed Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Tyler Flack did not play in the first game and continued to show what a difference he makes in the lineup, scoring 23 points. Matt Mooney added 25 to lead USD. and despite 28 points on 8 three pointers from State’s Reed Tellinghuisen, the Coyotes hung to win and keep pace in the Summit League with NDSU, just a half game out of first.

USD will play their regular season home finale next Saturday against Oral Roberts.

SDSU hosts IUPUI on Wednesday and visits Fort Wayne on Saturday.