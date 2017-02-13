Coyotes Come Through In The Clutch Against Jackrabbits

USD Evens Season Series With 91-89 Win

by Zach Borg

Share This:

VERMILLION, S.D.  —  For the second time this year the State-U men’s game produced nailbiting drama and a fantastic finish.

Which we can only hope would set the stage for a rubber game in the Summit League Tournament three weeks from now.

In any case, the Yotes avenged their 73-72 loss in Brookings on New Years eve yesterday, beating the Jacks 91-89 in front of a packed Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Tyler Flack did not play in the first game and continued to show what a difference he makes in the lineup, scoring 23 points.  Matt Mooney added 25 to lead USD. and despite 28 points on 8 three pointers from State’s Reed Tellinghuisen, the Coyotes hung to win and keep pace in the Summit League with NDSU, just a half game out of first.

USD will play their regular season home finale next Saturday against Oral Roberts.

SDSU hosts IUPUI on Wednesday and visits Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Related Post

Jacks Drop Coyotes To Move Into First Place
Jacks Fall Short As Bison Continue Dynasty
Coyote Women Edge Jackrabbits
USD’s Nilsen Sets Another National Pole Vaul...

You Might Also Like