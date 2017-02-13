Former South Dakota Republican US Rep. Clint Roberts Dies

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Former South Dakota U.S. Rep. Clint Roberts has died.

Roberts’ daughter-in-law, Pam Roberts, said the former Republican congressman died early Monday in a Pierre hospital from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 82.

Clint Roberts represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District from 1981 to 1983. Before joining the House, Roberts served in the state Senate and as South Dakota’s secretary of agriculture.

He lost re-election to Congress in 1982 after South Dakota lost the district.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says Roberts brought good humor and common sense to his work throughout his years in public service. Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman says Roberts was the definition of a South Dakota statesman.

A rancher, Roberts was born in Lyman County in 1935. His funeral is scheduled for Friday.