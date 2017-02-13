Herd Heartbroken Again In Shootout Loss To Muskies

Stampede Fall 3-2 In Sunday Matinee

by Zach Borg

Sioux Falls, SD—For the second straight game the Sioux Falls Stampede took one of the league’s best teams down to the wire and earned a point in the standings, but came up just short on earning a second. The Sioux City Musketeers outscored the Stampede 1-0 in a shootout and 3-2 in the game before 5,221 fans at the PREMIER Center Sunday. It marked the second straight night the Herd lost a heartbreaker. Sioux Falls lost with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to Chicago on Saturday night.

Jeremy Swayman was the star of the show with 50 saves in goal for the Herd who got goals from Josh Passolt and Max Johnson. The Musketeers have the best record in the Western Conference at 26-9-7 while the Herd are now 16-19-5.

Things didn’t get off to the start the Herd were hoping for as they fought off a penalty call just over a minute into the game before Lean Bergmann got flagged for a five minute major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind just 3:29 into the game. That put the Musketeers on the power play and they converted just moments later when Phillip Knies scored an impressive goal taking the puck and shooting between his legs into the upper left hand corner of the net to make it a 1-0 game. The Stampede were able to shut down the Musketeers power play from there, but still trailed by a goal until the 11:03 of the period when Josh Passolt tallied his 11th goal of the season. Nathan Dingman brought the puck down the left wing boards and wristed a shot that was stopped by Sioux City netminder Matiss Kivlenieks, but the rebound bounced in front of the goal to Passolt who knocked the puck through his pads and into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1. Sioux City outshot the Stampede 16-12 in the period.

After a scoreless first period the Stampede grabbed the lead just 1:57 into the third when Jaxon Nelson tipped the puck to Max Johnson in the slot and Johnson came in on his backhand, lifting the puck over Kivlenieks to give the Herd a 2-1 advantage. It stayed that way until the 12:20 mark when Joey Matthews scored. Matthews took a pass from Knies and blasted a shot through traffic and past Swayman to tie the game 2-2. From there it was all Sioux City who outshot the Herd 20-5 in the period, but Swayman was strong all night and forced overtime.

In the extra session the Musketeers outshot the Herd 7-1, but neither team would score sending the game into a shootout. Eeli Tolvanen scored in the first round and that would be all the Musketeers would need as Eric MacAdams hit the goal post and Alex Stevens was stopped in round three as the Musketeers took the shootout 1-0 and the game 3-2.

Sioux City outshot the Herd 53-31 on the night and went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Stampede finished the night 0-for-3.

The Stampede return to action this Tuesday for a special Valentine’s Night tilt with Des Moines at 7:05 PM inside the PREMIER Center.