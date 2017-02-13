Local Woman Teaching Petition Training Sessions to Help People Get Issues on 2018 Ballot

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2016, election season was quite like no other election, but even after the election the protests, marches, and rallies didn’t stop. One local area woman is hoping to encourage people to use that passion to make laws happen.

“If you don’t feel like our legislators are giving you a voice; come out and learn how to use your voice to change the law, “says Melissa Mentele, Director of New Approach South Dakota.

Mentele has been a supporter of getting cannabis approved in South Dakota. She says her goal is to help people. Although, it’s been a tough process she still hasn’t given up; instead Melissa is now also helping others use their voice in getting something they’re passionate about on the 2018 ballot.

“South Dakota was the first state to have a ballot initiative process. You know we pioneered that here and that’s here for us because something that you are passionate about maybe the legislators are not passionate about, “says Mentele.

She’s now started petition training sessions to inform people of the laws and rules. Currently, in the state of South Dakota, the ballot petition rules are you have to be 18, a registered South Dakota voter, and you have to abide by the laws set forth by the Secretary of State’s office. Melissa says the process may take a while, but it’s worth it.

“It’s a lot of work; it’s a lot of really important work, but once you get approved and get through that AG summary, you do your formatting and submit to the SOS. Everything you have done and they approve you for circulation and that’s where the fun starts, “says Mentele.

Melissa says she hopes these sessions will help people and also empower them to use their voice.

“There are 109 people that sit in Pierre every year; you know it’s just 109 voices. There’s a whole bunch of other voices in the state that have the right to be heard too, “says Mentele.

Melissa plans to have six more sessions from now to April. For times and location, check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/newapproachSD/