There Are No Losers In 10th Annual DDR Wiener Dog Races

by Sarah Blakely

The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again teaming with the Sioux Nation Pet Clinic and the Dakota Dachshund Rescue to host the 10th annual Wiener Dog Races this Saturday, February 18.

Jim Olander with the Stampede came up with the idea after he saw a similar race online years back and decided to ask DDR if they’d be interested in starting it here in Sioux Falls. Diane Wade with DDR says it’s been a huge success for their organization. The money raised from the Wiener Dog Races helps DDR with vet care, foster care, food, and supplies. Wade says they usually have about a dozen dogs up for adoption at any time, and they are always looking for more fosters. Fostering is a great option for people who want to help out but maybe aren’t able to completely care for a dog on their own long term. Wade also stresses in order for money to be donated to DDR, you need to call the Stampede offices before Saturday and specify that you’d like a portion of your ticket to go to DDR.

Catch all the action Saturday, February 18 during first and second intermission of the Sioux Falls Stampede game. The Stampede take on Chicago Steel starting at 7:05 p.m. More information can be found here.

Watch the video above to see Vinny and Daphne the dachsies race on the ice!