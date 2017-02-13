Obama statue expected to go up in Rapid City this fall

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – An artist is creating a bronze statue of former President Barack Obama for downtown Rapid City.

City of Presidents Foundation co-founder and artist liaison Dallerie Davis tells the Rapid City Journal that the group hopes to have a grand unveiling by September.

Artist James Van Nuys says he wants to have a final concept drawn up by the end of this month. He says he’s fairly certain Obama will be in a standing pose.

The foundation’s board will have to approve the concept before the statue is created and eventually installed somewhere in the downtown area.

Van Nuys has already sculpted three presidential statues on Rapid City’s streets, including Andrew Johnson, Millard Fillmore and Franklin Pierce. He says he is looking forward to the challenge of capturing Obama’s historical presidency.